KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 —PAS president Tan Sri Hadi Awang today sought to bridge the gap between the federal Opposition and the government in pursuit of Muslim unity.

At a solidarity rally for Palestine in the city this afternoon, the Marang MP said his party along with other MPs pushed the Malaysian government not to recognise the state of Israel.

“And it has been that way until now and it was even written on each Malaysian passport that nobody is allowed to visit Israel.

“This is also a victory for the whole of Malaysia, including the Opposition and the government who are in mutual agreement when it comes to this matter,” he said in a news conference on Jalan Tun Razak.

Some 2,000 people had marched from the Asy-Syakirin Mosque at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to outside the US Embassy at about 2pm today to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians who have been forced to endure repeated and increased strikes from Israel as retaliation for the October 7, 2023 armed incursion by Hamas and Palestinian nationalists.

PAS supporters made up a significant number of the rally participants, with party members travelling from as far north as Perlis, to downtown Kuala Lumpur, to join in.

The Islamist party had earlier called for all Muslims to set aside their denominational differences and unite in support of the Palestinian fight to reclaim their homeland from the Zionist government of Israel.