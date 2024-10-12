KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Islamist party PAS today called for unity in opposing Israel’s aggression against Palestine in the Middle East.

Addressing some 2,000 demonstrators in downtown Kuala Lumpur this afternoon, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said Muslims must stand firm against the brutal acts committed by the Zionist government of Israel.

“We must have all the Muslims join the cause and support the Palestine movement,” he said a few hundred metres away from the US Embassy on Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here, just as the afternoon heat gave way to a light drizzle.

He described Israel as among the most cruel in the world.

“They have committed numerous murders of innocent Palestinian people.

“However, such tyranny will only end up digging their own grave,” he added in his speech to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the attacks against Israel by Palestinian groups Hamas and Hezbollah on October 7 last year, which triggered reciprocal hostilities in Gaza that have since spread to neighbouring countries in the Middle East like Syria, Iran, and Lebanon.

Hadi’s cry of “takbir”, which translates as “God is greater”, was met with a roar from demonstrators who were Muslim men as far as could be seen.

The rally, called “Himpunan 1 Tahun Taufan Al-Aqsa”, drew roughly 2,000 demonstrators who gathered at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre’s Asy-Syakirin Mosque at about 1pm before marching to the US Embassy, seen by locals as a strong ally of Israel.

A significant number of them were PAS supporters from as far north as Perlis and Kedah as well as those from the central region of Perak and Selangor.

Hadi’s speech was prefaced by his deputy Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who urged Muslims to set aside their denominational differences to condemn Israel.

“When it comes to Israel, it doesn’t matter whether you are Sunni or Shiah, everyone must come together.

“This is because when Israel attacks, it won’t ask whether you are Shiah or Sunni,” he said.

Other PAS leaders who attended the event include secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, international bureau chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, and Muslimat chief Nuridah Salleh.

Also present were Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, and social activists Hishamuddin Rais and Chua Tian Chang, popularly known as Tian Chua.

Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reportedly scheduled to speak at today’s rally, but did not turn up.

The rally was cut short after Hadi’s speech around 4pm as the light drizzle gave way to a deluge.