KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysians are attending a pro-Palestine rally starting from Kuala Lumpur City Centre’s (KLCC) Asy-Syakirin Mosque until the United States Embassy nearby in Jalan Tun Razak, which started at 2pm.

Named “Himpunan 1 Tahun Taufan Al Aqsa”, it serves to commemorate the “Al Aqsa Storm” (also called Flood or Deluge) — the October 7, 2023 armed incursion by Hamas and Palestinian nationalists into Israel, which has since sparked a one-year brutal retaliation by Israeli forces into Gaza and Lebanon.

What is happening now?

Several hundreds of Malaysians — predominantly Malay-Muslims — have started their march towards the US Embassy at around 2.20pm — all while chanting the “takbir”, proclaiming that “God is great”. The march was joined by some who gathered in front of the Tabung Haji Tower instead.

Uniformed police officers are monitoring them march peacefully, as traffic at Jalan Tun Razak moves slowly. There were honks from several of the commuters — some in support of the cause, others visibly upset by the disruption.

The participants are holding placards and banners among others telling US to “stop funding the genocide”, reminding the public that the “Gaza genocide” did not just start on October 7 last year, and calling to “save Al-Aqsa” — referring to one of the holiest Muslims sites, located in Israel-occupied Jerusalem.

The participants had congregated earlier at the Asy-Syakirin Mosque — some for prayers. Most of them were wearing or bringing the traditional Palestinian scarves called “keffiyeh”. There was also a heavy presence of PAS’ volunteer corps Jabatan Amal.

At the roadside near the mosque, enterprising locals had set up stalls selling various Palestine-themed items from the above-mentioned keffiyeh, flags, face stickers as well as T-shirts. Some were also selling drinks and snacks amid the hot afternoon.

Some roadside stalls observed selling pro-Palestine merchandise, snacks and drinks. — Picture by Arif Zikri

A significant number of participants came from outstation.

Ahmad Rizal Mohd Nor, 50, drove from Kedah this morning to attend the rally and show his solidarity to the cause.

“I’m a Muslim. I’m very frustrated at what’s happening in Gaza, hence it’s my responsibility to come and support the people of Palestine.”

Rafiq, 36, drove from Kuantan with his family and will be returning home after the rally is done. — Picture by Arif Zikri

According to Rafiq, 36, who came from Kuantan with his family entourage of 10 — including four children aged between 6 years old to 15 years old — they wanted to share their solidarity with the plight of Palestinians.

“Although it’s hot right now, but we don’t really mind it, what’s a few minutes under the sun compared to the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine. I also want to teach my children the importance of showing solidarity for the Palestinians as well.”

What is the rally about? Held a year after the October 7 event, this rally seeks to express solidarity with Palestinians who have suffered from the merciless backlash from Israel — which has killed at least over 42,000 people in Gaza so far, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry.

Today, the war has spread across the Middle East, involving Lebanon and Syria, causing widespread devastation with tens of thousands of deaths and mass destruction of homes, schools and essential infrastructure in the affected countries, and millions more displaced. A poster of Himpunan 1 Tahun Taufan Al Aqsa spread online by PAS.

What are their demands?

The organisers have not listed any of their demands for the US Embassy, besides condemnation for Washington for siding with the Zionist regime.

This, however, isn't the first time Malaysians march towards the US Embassy to show their frustration against Israel's aggression.

Just yesterday, hundreds had marched from the Tabung Haji Mosque to the same embassy. In its memorandum, this rally called Himpunan Mega Solidariti Palestin Setahun Genosid Gaza (Mega Rally of Solidarity One Year after Gaza Genocide) demanded:

For the US to stop supplying weapons for Israel to attack Palestine

For the US to close its embassy here if it refuses to take firm action in easing the conflict in the Middle East.

Last December, over 100 Malaysians joined Kepung Demi Palestin’s five-day picket outside the US Embassy in response to the continued US veto to attempts for a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza-Israel war.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in support of the Palestinian people during a rally to mark the first anniversary of Al-Aqsa storm in Kuala Lumpur on October 12, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Who are the organisers?

The rally seems to be a collaboration between Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional and the local Islamist lobby, but is largely spearheaded by Islamist party PAS.

According to the party, it has mobilised members from across the country including from Kedah, Perlis, Perak, and Selangor to join.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad — who is now an adviser for the PN-led state governments — are expected so speak during the rally.

The event has also received backing from Islamist coalition Gerakan Pembela Ummah, which comprises hundreds of Islamist lobby groups such as Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma), Pembela, Malaysian Muslim Consumers Assocation (PPIM), Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis), and Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS).