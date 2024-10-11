KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed the commitment between Putrajaya and Washington to strengthen their Comprehensive Partnership and advance mutual objectives.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Blinken on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th Asean Summits in Vientiane yesterday.

During their discussions, both men emphasised the significance of the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership as it celebrates its 10th anniversary, pledging to enhance ties in people-to-people connections, economics, and security.

In a post on X today, Blinken expressed gratitude to Anwar for his leadership, saying, “As a democratic leader in South-east Asia, Malaysia plays a key role in promoting regional stability and prosperity.”

This follows Blinken’s support for Malaysia’s upcoming Asean chair year, where he highlighted opportunities to bolster cooperation for regional stability in a free, open, secure, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

During the same meeting, Blinken informed Anwar of a proposed US$14.7 billion investment (RM63 billion) from several US technology firms, including Google, Microsoft, Enovix Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Abbott Laboratories, and Boeing.

Furthermore, both underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, increased humanitarian assistance, and the initiation of reconstruction efforts in Gaza.