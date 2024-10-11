KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Six men pleaded not guilty in the Kulai Magistrate's Court yesterday, to allegedly injuring a man in Senai on October 7.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that the defendants entered their plea after the charges were read by a Mandarin interpreter in front of Magistrate Azureen Sahira Sauffee Afandi.

The accused are Justin Ngu Zhing Xin, 28; Lau Tzy Teck, 36; Wai Kar Chung, 32; Liaw Kok Beng, 34; Yee Vui Ming, 40; and Teh Yeung Tatt, 28.

According to the charge sheet, the group is accused of jointly assaulting Ng Kim Hoe, 33, with a rattan stick on a road in the vicinity of Senai International Airport at 1:38pm on Monday.

They face charges under Section 324 of the Penal Code, in conjunction with Section 34 of the same law, which stipulates penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or a combination of these if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Othman Affan Ismail led the prosecution, while defence lawyer Muhammad Mohd Nasir represented the accused.

Magistrate Azureen Sahira granted bail for each defendant at RM7,000 with one surety and instructed them not to contact the victim or witnesses. The case is scheduled for a further mention on November 7.

On Tuesday, police arrested seven individuals after a video went viral showing a group assaulting another man near Senai International Airport.

Kulai District Police Chief Superintendent Tan Seng Lee confirmed the suspects were apprehended in raids conducted around Skudai and Johor Baru from approximately 8pm on Monday until 12:30am on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation originated from a misunderstanding over seating in the departure area at Miri Airport, Sarawak.

The victim and the suspects, who were not acquainted, reportedly began arguing after a heated exchange at the airport.