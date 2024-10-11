WASHINGTON, Oct 11 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Washington DC, recently hosted the Songket Malaysia Day Reception, themed “Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage: The Magnificent Golden Threads of Songket Fashion Show”.

The event, held in celebration of the 61st Malaysia Day, highlighted the nation’s rich cultural heritage through its renowned Songket textile, recognised by Unesco in 2021 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The reception was officiated by His Royal Highness Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra Ibni Sultan Ismail Petra, the Crown Prince of Kelantan, whose presence emphasised the royal connections and historical significance of Songket.

His Royal Highness’s attendance was a testament to Songket’s enduring role in Malaysian society and tradition.

Dignitaries present included ambassadors, US government officials, and members of Washington DC’s elite, all captivated by the craftsmanship and legacy woven into each Songket piece.

The evening’s highlight was a fashion show that married tradition with modern design, featuring collections from leading Malaysian designers.

A fashion showcase blending tradition and innovation

The fashion show featured creations by acclaimed designer Sharifah Kirana, a legend in Malaysia’s fashion industry.

Her designs brought out the timeless elegance of Songket, reimagined for the modern era. “Songket is more than just a textile; it is a story woven through generations. I am thrilled to showcase its beauty on this international stage,” Kirana said.

Emerging designer Zachrin Jaafars, supported by FELDA, presented a collection inspired by the diverse cultures of Malaysia’s 14 states.

His designs celebrated the country’s ethnicities and traditional garments, incorporating sustainably sourced materials.

“Our brand aims to ensure that nothing goes to waste, particularly since the textiles and materials are handwoven,” Jaafars said, emphasising the environmental consciousness of his work.

His collection was created by the new generation of the FELDA Chini palm settler community in Pahang.

The intricate Songket materials for both collections were flown in from Malaysia, further highlighting the dedication to preserving this cultural treasure.

Celebrating Malaysia’s artistic heritage

Alongside the fashion show, the reception showcased the works of renowned Malaysian artisans.

Among them was Adiguru Hajjah Kelthom Hussein, owner of Che Minah Songket, who gave guests a glimpse into the intricate process of Songket weaving.

Adding to the evening’s artistic flair was a live mural painting demonstration by artist Dani Omar, known for his mixed media works inspired by Songket.

His paintings, along with 27 sustainable art pieces by Sharifah Kirana, were key highlights of the exhibition.

Guests also had the rare opportunity to view historic Songket pieces from the National Textiles Museum of Malaysia.

These textiles, some dating back to the 1800s, narrated a rich history of artistry and tradition.

Malaysia's ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz remarked, “It is very unusual even for Malaysians to witness how Songket is made. We thought it would be wise to share with our American friends the weaving process that even Malaysians rarely see. The cloth is spectacular, and to see so many examples at one time is very rare.”

Datin Seri Haflin Nazri Aziz, the Ambassador’s spouse, expressed her admiration for the craftsmanship on display. “I have always been fascinated by the beauty of Songket, but being part of this event has inspired me to look deeper into the cultural narratives that this textile embodies,” she said.

Malaysia's ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said it is very unusual even for Malaysians to witness how Songket is made.

Expanding Malaysia’s cultural presence in Washington

Earlier in October, the Embassy organised a precursor to the Songket Malaysia Day Reception at The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum. This event drew nearly 200 attendees, combining a hybrid lecture and a micro-exhibition on the historical art of Songket weaving and its cultural significance.

The Embassy’s celebration continues from 11 to 25 October with a public exhibition that invites Washingtonians to immerse themselves in Malaysia’s artistic heritage. Highlights of the exhibition, free to the public and available through registration on Eventbrite, include:

• Live demonstrations: Master Weaver Adiguru Hajjah Kelthom, a 78-year-old artisan, will showcase her expertise in Songket weaving, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the intricate craft.

• Art exhibition: Contemporary Malaysian artists Dani Omar and Sharifah Kirana will display their works, blending traditional influences with modern art.

• Songket textile exhibition: Exquisite Songket pieces, including fashion collections by Zachrin Jaafars and Sharifah Kirana, will be featured, celebrating the marriage of tradition and modern design.

The exhibit promises to be a captivating exploration of how traditional crafts can inspire contemporary creativity, making it a must-see event for art and culture enthusiasts.

For more information and to reserve your spot for the exhibition, visit Eventbrite.