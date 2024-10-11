KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — South Korea has been named the top destination for culinary travel in Asia, with 64 per cent of travellers visiting the country specifically for its food, according to a survey by digital travel platform Agoda.

Malaysia also made the cut, with 49 per cent of travellers citing food as their main reason for visiting, placing the country fifth on the list of top foodie destinations. The survey, which polled over 4,000 Agoda users, highlighted Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage and multicultural cuisine as a significant draw for food lovers around the world.

South Korea topped the list thanks to its iconic dishes like kimchi, Korean barbecue, and fried chicken, followed by Taiwan at 62 per cent, Thailand at 55 per cent, and Japan at 52 per cent.

Andrew Smith, Agoda’s Senior Vice President of Supply, noted the growing trend of travellers prioritising food over traditional sightseeing.

“Food is a cultural experience, and our survey shows that more travellers are planning trips around local cuisines. Agoda is proud to help them explore these foodie paradises, including Malaysia, where rich flavours and street food gems are an essential part of the travel experience,” he said.

South Korea: A foodie haven

South Korea continues to capture the hearts (and taste buds) of travellers with its vibrant culinary scene, which has gained further popularity through K-dramas and movies.

From Jeju Island’s black pork BBQ to Seoul’s bustling street food markets like Gwangjang, where you can sample tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and bindaetteok (savory pancakes), the country offers a unique blend of flavours.

Taiwan: Culinary wonders

Night markets in Taiwan, such as Shilin and Raohe in Taipei, are famous for their street food offerings like stinky tofu and bubble tea.

Taiwan also boasts a deep culinary history, with traditional dishes like danzai noodles in Tainan and a well-established tea culture.

Thailand: A street food paradise

Thailand is known globally for its street food culture. Travellers to Bangkok’s Chinatown (Yaowarat) can sample dishes such as crispy pork belly, pad thai, and mango sticky rice.

Northern Thailand’s creamy Khao Soy is a must-try in Chiang Mai, while southern Thailand introduces lesser-known dishes like Khanom Jeen, a spicy fermented rice noodle dish.

Japan: A gourmet dream

Japan offers a range of culinary experiences, from quick bites in izakayas to elaborate multi-course kaiseki meals.

In Tokyo, the Tsukiji Market is popular for sushi, while Osaka’s famous takoyaki (octopus balls) and Fukuoka’s tonkotsu ramen are fan favourites. Seafood lovers should head to Hokkaido for its fresh crabs and sea urchin.

Malaysia: A melting pot of flavours

For Malaysians, the recognition of the country’s food scene comes as no surprise.

From Penang’s Char Kway Teow and Hokkien Mee to Kuala Lumpur’s many variations of Nasi Lemak, Malaysia offers a rich tapestry of tastes shaped by its diverse culture.

In East Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu is known for fresh seafood dishes like Hinava, while Kuching offers traditional delights like Manok Pansoh, a chicken dish cooked in bamboo.

With Agoda’s vast range of holiday properties, flight routes, and food-related activities like street food tours and cooking classes, travellers can easily explore these culinary hotspots and savour the best local dishes.