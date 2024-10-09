JOHOR BARU, Oct 9 — The testing phase or proof-of-concept (POC) on the MyRentas QR code immigration clearance system at Johor’s two land border entrances has been extended until this November.

The month-long extension aims to enable the Home Ministry, especially the Immigration Department, to look into the effectiveness of the MyRentas system at the Malaysia-Singapore border crossings at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link.

Jati Jana (M) Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Azril Rizal Abdullah said the MyRentas system is ready to be used on car routes and is available for all Singapore travellers.

He added that this is in addition to the ability of the MyRentas system to integrate with systems from neighbouring countries.

“We will also ensure that MyRentas users have the best benefits and aim to make it as the choice application based on its level,” he said in a statement today.

Azril Rizal was giving the latest update on the MyRentas application that can reduce checkpoint clearance time for a bus full of passengers by over 75 per cent, clearing an average of 20 passengers in less than five minutes.

He added that the MyRentas application also managed to shorten the clearance time from 30 to 45 seconds, including less than five seconds for one user.

“Based on the statistical data obtained, MyRentas average use is 1:29, which is the ratio of a single user using the application 29 times since the system was introduced,” said Azril Rizal.

During the system’s testing implementation at BSI, MyRentas recorded almost two million transactions and successfully reduced the waiting time of bus users during peak hours from 120 minutes to 15 minutes.

The statistics have since been uploaded on the Parliament’s website last July.

The MyRentas system uses QR code technology with security features such as facial recognition, tracking to ensure that the individual accessing the system is not a fake image, video or object and a dynamic QR code to ensure that only eligible users can use the system.

The QR codes generated by MyRentas also comply with the ISO/IEC 18004 standard which is the international standard for the QR code format.

Previously in June, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced the three-month POC starting June 1, initially targeting Malaysian motorcycle and bus travellers.

The system was then extended for a three-month trial period last September.

MyRentas is one of the Immigration Department’s digital transformation initiatives to make it easier for Malaysians who commute from Johor Baru to Singapore on a daily basis.

MyRentas can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Android Play Store.