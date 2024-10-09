KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Police are looking for a man who behaved indecently at a shop in Subang Bestari, here, yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said police received a report regarding the incident at 1.24pm from an 18-year-old girl, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

According to Mohd Hafiz, the girl was in the shop with a friend when the suspect entered and sat at the table opposite them.

He said the suspect then unzipped his trousers and performed obscene acts in front of the teenager and her friend.

“As a result of the incident, the teenager and her friend left the premises,” he said in a statement today.

He said police opened an investigation paper under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which pertains to actions that involve making words or gestures that are intended to insult a person’s honour.

He urged those with information on the incident to come to any nearby police station or contact the assistant investigating officer, Sergeant Darul Salam Mohamed on 013-4519575 to assist with the investigation.