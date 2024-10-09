KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The number of flood victims in Kedah and Perlis has increased, while other states show little or no change as of 8am today.

In Kedah, the number of victims rose to 2,505 people from 907 families this morning, compared to 1,419 people last night. All victims have been relocated to 21 temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah deputy director, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said 813 victims are sheltering in six PPS in Kubang Pasu district, namely at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, SMK Indera Putra, SMK Mahawangsa, Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Malau and SK Ahmad Tajuddin.

He added that in Kota Setar district, 716 victims are sheltering in five PPS- SMK Alor Merah, SMK Kepala Batas, SK Taman Aman, SK Titi Gajah, and SK Haji Idris while in Pendang district, 281 people are housed at Dewan Kompleks Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah and SMK Pendang.

“In Pokok Sena, 368 victims are placed in three PPS, SK Tualang, SK Bukit Hijau, and Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena, while in Baling, 327 victims are in five PPS, SMK Parit Panjang, SK Siong, Kompleks Rakan Muda, Maktab Mahmud Baling, and Dewan Tun Razak,” he said.

In Perlis, the number of flood victims continued to rise to 686 people from 225 families as of 8am today, compared to 195 victims last night. They are housed in five PPS in Arau and Kangar.

APM Perlis Director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said 429 victims are sheltered in three PPS in Arau, SK Kubang Gajah, SK Guar Nangka, and SK Arau, while 257 victims are in two PPS in Kangar, at SK Sena and SK Bintong.

In Pahang, the number of victims rose slightly to 36 people from seven families, compared to 33 people last night. They are housed in PPS Pusat Komuniti KOA Sungai Ruil, Cameron Highlands following a landslide and flash floods in the affected areas, with no casualties or injuries reported.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported a slight increase in victims to 168 people from 51 families, compared to 163 people last night. They are housed in three PPS: SK Changkat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman Bagan Serai in Kerian district, and Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak in Hilir Perak.

In Selangor, according to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, the number of flood victims decreased slightly to 150 people from 28 families, compared to 152 victims last night. They are housed in two PPS in Kuala Selangor, namely SK Ijok and SK Bukit Badong.

The flood situation in Johor remains unchanged, with 496 victims from 133 families still housed in six PPS — SK Seri Anom, SK Parit Markom, and Kompleks Muafakat Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian district, Dewan Kampung Kolam Air and SK Sungai Linau in Kluang district, and SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat district.

A similar situation was reported in Melaka, where the number of flood victims remains at 22 people from six families. All victims are from Kampung Parit Lampong and Kampung Tanjong Laboh, and they are housed in PPS SK Tehel in Jasin district. — Bernama