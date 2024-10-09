KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Authorities are closing in on the suspect behind the recent trespassing incident on the Kelana Jaya LRT line, which caused major service disruptions, after obtaining both images and CCTV footage of the individual.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed police are in the process of identifying the culprit, according to a report published in the New Straits Times today.

“We have the suspect’s images and video footage, and we are in the process of identifying him. These images will be released soon to assist in the identification,” he said during a press briefing.

The incident took place on October 7, when the suspect trespassed between the Pasar Seni and KL Sentral LRT stations at around 7.08pm.

The individual reportedly climbed over a gate to access a staff-only pathway, prompting a temporary power cut to facilitate a search operation.

Despite efforts, the suspect managed to evade capture.

Rusdi highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the police, Rapid KL, and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, noting that auxiliary police personnel had been instrumental in previous arrests.

“They have auxiliary police personnel on duty at various locations and have helped on multiple occasions in arresting suspects,” he said.

The disruption, which affected key stations such as Masjid Jamek, Bangsar, KL Sentral, and Kampung Baru, lasted until full service resumed at 8.01pm.

Rusdi urged the public to assist in the investigation, encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact the City Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or visit the nearest police station.