ALOR SETAR, Oct 9 — The floods that struck Kedah since last Saturday have inundated almost all of the 114 “hotspot” locations in the state.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the affected areas are in the districts of Baling, Sik, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi, Kota Setar, Pendang, Yan, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu.

“A total of 21 temporary relief centres (PPS) has been activated across five districts, namely Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Baling and Pendang.

“There are eight rivers in the state that have exceeded danger levels, with the most critical being the Sungai Anak Bukit at Taman Aman, Kota Setar, which has caused water overflow onto the road shoulders,” he said after inspecting the situation in Kampung Seberang Anak Bukit and Kampung Alor Madi today.

He attributed the sudden rise in water levels in several areas to heavy rainfall occurring in the afternoon and evening at extreme rates.

In addition, he said that heavy rain upstream of the Sungai Padang Terap has caused water to flow into Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar, resulting in flooding in these two districts.

“However, the Kedah APM is prepared for all eventualities, including the anticipated high tide phenomenon from October 18 to 20. We have also notified our headquarters that if the situation worsens in Kedah, we will request assistance from APM in other states,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Suhaimi said that some residents impacted by the floods are hesitant to evacuate to the PPS due to concerns about their belongings at home and the belief that the floodwaters will recede soon.

A resident from Kampung Alor Ganu, Zakaria Darus, 68, said that his home has been flooded for the third time in less than a month.

“The flood doesn’t recede because water from upstream continues to flow downstream, causing the water level to rise even when the rain isn’t heavy. It’s not that we don’t want to move to the PPS, but we are worried about leaving our homes unattended because we fear that someone might take advantage of the situation,” he said. — Bernama