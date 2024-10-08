SEREMBAN, Oct 8 — The High Court here today upheld the decision of the Magistrate’s Court to acquit and discharge a police personnel holding the rank of inspector from a drug-related charge filed four years ago.

Judge Datuk Rohani Ismail delivered the ruling after dismissing the prosecution’s appeal against the Magistrate’s Court decision issued on Nov 6, 2023, which acquitted and discharged Roslan Sam, 44.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Nik Nur ‘Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi, while the defendant was represented by lawyers Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris.

The prosecution filed the appeal on Nov 16 of last year.

During the proceedings conducted via video conference, Rohani said there was insufficient reason to overturn the decision of the Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier, it was reported that Roslan was acquitted and discharged by the Magistrate’s Court on drug-related charges filed four years ago.

Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh reached this decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt against the defendant.

According to the charge, Roslan was accused of using and administering dangerous drugs, including ketamine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, methylenedioxyamphetamine and methylenedioxy methamphetamine.

The offence allegedly took place at the Seremban District Police Headquarters Narcotics Office on Sept 27, 2020, at 3 am. Consequently, he was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years upon conviction. — Bernama