MIRI, Oct 7 — A pillion rider was killed after being run over by two vehicles at Jalan Lopeng here around 7.50pm on Saturday.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 48-year-old man was riding pillion with another man when he suddenly fell from the motorcycle and landed on the opposite lane.

“The victim was first hit by an oncoming vehicle, and the driver did not stop the vehicle after hitting him.

“A second car then ran over the victim,” said Alexson in a press statement.

He said the victim, who sustained serious head injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The motorcyclist and the driver of the second car were unhurt in the incident,” he added.

Alexson said the police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He is appealing to those with information related to this case to contact the Miri Traffic and Investigation Department at 085-430479. — The Borneo Post