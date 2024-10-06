KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — If you are among the one in three Malaysians that sleep deprived according to official data, fret not as there are foods and supplements that you might try before resorting to pharmaceutical assistance.

While contacting your doctor would be the best recourse in the event you are among the 38 per cent of respondents found to have inadequate sleep in the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023, there are natural and traditional remedies you could try before making an appointment.

This is because some food items contain substances associated with encouraging sleep or improving the quality of it.

According to psychiatrist and Malaysian Mental Health Association president Prof Datuk Dr Andrew Mohanraj, these compounds work by supporting the body’s natural processes for relaxation and sleep regulation.

“These can help enhance the production of sleep-related hormones, improve relaxation, or stabilise blood sugar levels to avoid waking up in the middle of the night,” he said.

According to him, there are a wide variety of natural and herbal solutions to help improve sleep.

Tryptophan

An amino acid that helps produce serotonin, trytophan is a neurotransmitter that regulates sleep.

It is also found in:

Chicken

Milk

Eggs

Cheese

Nuts

Seeds like pumpkin and chia seeds

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates do not themselves assist in sleep, but rather make tryptophan more accessible to the brain and enhancing its calming effects.

Some healthier sources include:

Whole grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa

Barley

Whole wheat bread

Magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral that promotes relaxation by regulating the neurotransmitter Gamma-aminobutyric acid, which helps calm the nervous system.

The source:

Leafy greens (like spinach and kale)

Nuts and seeds (almonds, sunflower seeds)

Banana

Avocado

Melatonin

The endogenous hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, especially for those with jet lag or work shift sleep disorders, it is especially effective in reducing the time it takes to fall asleep.

While your body already produces melatonin, you can supplement naturally with

Grapes

Tomatoes

Walnuts

Herbs

Dr Andrew said Chamomile tea contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to specific receptors in the brain, promoting relaxation and sleep.

Meanwhile, he added, peppermint and lavender tea can also aid in reducing stress and promoting relaxation.

“Valerian root is also an herbal supplement that may help improve sleep quality and reduce the time it takes to fall asleep,” he said.