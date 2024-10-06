KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — If it you cannot remember the last time you had a good night’s sleep, the good news is that you are not alone.

Based on the latest National Health and Morbidity Survey report, sleep deprivation affects a significant number of Malaysians, with 38 per cent of adults in the country regularly getting less than the recommended amount of sleep each night.

The bad news is that the consequences of inadequate sleep extend beyond fatigue, contributing to poor mental health, reduced productivity, and heightened risk of chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

What is considered an ideal sleep duration for adults?

According to UM Specialist Centre head and neck surgeon and consultant otorhinolaryngologist Dr Julius Goh Liang Chye, the ideal sleep duration differs for each individual, depending on factors like age and lifestyle.

Still, it typically ranges between seven and nine hours per day for most adults.

“While sleep duration can be achieved in both night and day, it is generally preferable to have night sleep as it is better aligned with our body’s circadian rhythms.

“Furthermore, nighttime sleep helps optimise restorative processes like muscle repair, memory consolidation and hormone regulation,” he said.

For shift-workers who need to sleep during the day, Dr Goh suggested mitigating steps such as creating a dark and quiet environment to mimic night conditions and minimise the biological disruption.

What is ‘quality sleep’?

Good sleep is also not just about the time spent in bed. Dr Goh said good quality sleep refers to restful and uninterrupted sleep to allow the body to rejuvenate and recover.

This involves going through all the stages of the sleep cycle, which include light sleep, deep sleep, and REM (rapid-eye movement) that are each responsible for different areas of physical and mental recovery.

“To achieve this, a normal healthy person should be able to fall asleep within 20 minutes and requires at least seven hours of uninterrupted good quality sleep per day.

“For this, a consistent sleep schedule should be maintained by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day,” he said.

Dr Goh said creating a relaxing bedtime habit like limiting screen time and avoiding meals and caffeine before sleep can help signal the body to wind down before going to bed.

Meanwhile, psychiatrist and the Malaysian Mental Health Association president Prof Datuk Dr Andrew Mohanraj said quality sleep refers to restorative, uninterrupted, and sufficient sleep to meet the body and mind’s physical and mental health needs.

“It involves both the duration and the depth of sleep. When people achieve quality sleep, they wake up feeling refreshed, alert, and ready for the day,” he said.

Dr Andrew’s quick tips to achieve quality sleep: