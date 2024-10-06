KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Sleep deprivation could be a major contributor to Malaysia’s worsening non-communicable disease epidemic, with recent data showing that over one in three Malaysians are not getting enough sleep.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023, 38 per cent of Malaysians have some degree of sleep deprivation, which is compounded by results from Sonno survey that found nearly nine in 10 respondents reporting difficulties sleeping.

In the survey by the online mattress firm, sleeping difficulties include insomnia, frequent waking during the night or difficulty falling asleep.

But while it may be tempting to think that sleep issues all happen in the bedroom, experts suggest that for some, the problem could start at the dining table, specifically through late dinners and supper.

In Malaysia, supper is not merely a meal but a social norm. From bustling night markets to 24-hour eateries, the array of tempting late-night food options is abundant and irresistible.

However, while these nocturnal meals may satisfy immediate hunger pangs, they could also be a significant contributing factor to sleep disorders among Malaysians.

Why would supper affect my sleep pattern?

According to psychiatrist and Malaysian Mental Health Association president Prof Datuk Dr Andrew Mohanraj, late-night meals such as supper can cause sleep issues by tricking your body into thinking it is not yet time to sleep.

“Eating late at night can interfere with the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep-wake cycles.

“The digestive process, triggered by eating, may signal the body that it is time to be awake rather than preparing for rest,” he said.

Dr Andrew said late meals, especially if they are large or high in sugar, may increase blood glucose levels and metabolic activity, causing your body to be more alert and active when it should be winding down for sleep.

He also said eating close to bedtime could lead to gaining weight that, if allowed to venture into obesity, could lead to other issues such as obstructive sleep apnoea, which interrupts breathing during sleep, resulting in fragmented and poor-quality sleep.

To improve sleep quality, Dr Andrew said finishing meals two to three hours before bedtime is ideal to allow digestion and reduce the risk of sleep disruption.

“If you need to eat late, it’s best to have something lighter and more easily digestible meals,” he said.

What else makes it worse?

According to UM Specialist Centre head and neck surgeon and consultant otorhinolaryngologist Dr Julius Goh Liang Chye, other common habits can also exacerbate sleep issues.

He said excessive caffeine intake late in the evening or at night can disrupt the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Caffeine can take between three and seven hours to clear the body, meaning it is advisable to avoid it at least seven hours before your bedtime.

“Additionally, usage of bright electronic devices like handphones and tablets before bedtime may delay melatonin secretion from the pineal gland which can potentially delay sleep onset,” said Dr Goh.

Blue light from such devices confuse the brain into thinking it is still daytime.

Why should you take sleep disorder seriously?

Chronic sleep deprivation stemming from various sleep disorders can significantly affect your overall health, safety and quality of life.

According to Dr Goh, sleep disorder often results in daytime tiredness and may lead to many other health problems.

“Common causes include poor sleep hygiene, unhealthy eating habits, medical conditions like sleep apnoea and mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

“Addressing sleep issues involves identifying the root cause and improvement of lifestyle to optimise a person’s sleep quality,” he said.

If left untreated, Dr Goh said the disorder may increase the risk of developing chronic diseases like hypertension, heart disease, and obesity.

“Sleep disorders affect daily activity by affecting cognitive functions which may lead to poor concentration, memory loss and decreased productivity.

“Over time, it weighs on the person’s mental toll which may result in anxiety, depression and irritability.

“Additionally, sleep disorders can increase the likelihood of motor vehicle accidents due to a driver affected by sleep deprivation having slowed reaction times and fatigability,” he said.

Recent statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police showed that between 2011 and 2021, there were 1,305 fatalities attributed to drivers falling asleep at the wheel.