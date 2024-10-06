KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Aiman Hafiz Alias, the chairman of the student representative body of Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) Segamat campus, has apologised over a controversial prank during its orientation week.

Following backlash from the Higher Education Ministry, Aiman was recorded delivering his apology on stage at the campus — exhorting others not to judge the performance and competency of his fellow student representatives in the student body based on that incident.

“Don’t let us be punished just for that simple act,” he told other students over a slow, sad instrumental music.

@sy4mirr Ucapan dan permohonan maaf secara terbuka dari YDP Mpp. Harap perkara ni dpt berakhir dgn baik dan marilah kita letakan noktah ke ats isu ini. Kami dh dpt pengajaran kami. Terima kasih dan maaf kan kami jika kami ada kurang original sound - camirrrr - camirrrr

Earlier this week, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir called for action after a viral video showing a scene of an altercation during the orientation week, also called Minggu Destini Siswa.

It was later revealed to be a prank, to celebrate the birthday of one of the student body’s committee members.

In response, Zambry said new student orientation weeks at institutions of higher learning need not be discontinued, but its content should be adjusted to meet its original objectives.

He said the implementation of the programme is still relevant because it aims to expose students to the new world of campus life and being away from their families.