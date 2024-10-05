PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — The Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI Fatwa Committee) has decided on the Islamic law perspective regarding the doctrine believed to be deviant practised by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, stated that the decision was reached during a meeting on Sept 23 and 24, adding the perspective will be presented to the Conference of Rulers for approval.

“We have agreed on a legal (Islamic law) perspective regarding GISBH. I cannot announce it here; we will present it to the Conference of Rulers, which will convene on Oct 23 and 24,” he told reporters after officiating the National 2024 Islamic Education Institution Multaqa Murabbi (meeting of educators) here today.

Mohd Na’im said that following the consent of the Conference of Rulers, the perspective would then be presented to the fatwa committee of each state.

He was commenting on the three states-Perlis, Selangor, and Pahang-that issued fatwas declaring GISBH’s beliefs deviant.

According to Mohd Na’im, the legal perspective was issued because the MKI Fatwa Committee does not have the authority to issue fatwas and can only provide Islamic law perspectives on certain beliefs to be presented to the Conference of Rulers.

Today, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang consented to the fatwa decided by the Pahang State Islamic Law Consultative Committee during a meeting on Wednesday, declaring the followers of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) as heretical and deviant.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, also consented to the fatwa issued by the state Fatwa Committee, which declares that the leaders, followers, workers, and members of GISBH and its network are deviating from the true Islamic faith.

The Perlis Fatwa Committee was the first state Islamic authority to declare that the beliefs and teachings of GISBH contained elements of deviant teachings. — Bernama