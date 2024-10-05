KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted Malaysia’s strategic role as a gateway for Pakistan to access the Asean region’s growing economic opportunities.

In an interview with Pakistan Television (PTV) yesterday, he pointed out that Asean is one of the most peaceful and economically dynamic sub-regions, with its member nations experiencing rapid growth.

As a regional bloc, Asean remains an open trading group that maintains neutrality while actively engaging with countries across the East and West, said Anwar, who also serves as Malaysia’s finance minister.

He further emphasised Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties with various nations, including Australia, India, Bangladesh, and now Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s remarks reflect Malaysia’s commitment to fostering stronger economic collaborations within and beyond the Asean region, positioning itself as a vital bridge for global trade.

“So we will open up the avenue and I have assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff that (Malaysia) is open; not only that, you can use Malaysia as a (gateway) to the region,” said Anwar, who just ended a three-day state visit to Pakistan.

He said there is huge potential for Malaysia-Pakistan bilateral trade. “There are so many areas (to explore between the two countries), (such as) energy from Pakistan and Malaysia now has become a hub for the semiconductor industry; huge investments are coming in and we can share (experiences) in these areas and propel the two economies (forward),” he said.

Anwar also highlighted that Malaysia’s current political stability and the government’s clarity on policies are among the factors that attract foreign investments into the country.

Among South Asian countries, Pakistan is Malaysia’s third largest trading partner, top export destination and second largest import source in 2023.

From January to August 2024, total trade between Malaysia and Pakistan recorded a 54.8 per cent increase to RM5.68 billion (US$1.21 billion). In terms of investment, a total of 27 manufacturing projects with the participation of Pakistani companies, valued at RM304.14 million (US$81.89 million), were implemented to create 1,382 job opportunities in industries such as paper, printing and publishing, food processing, textile, as well as chemicals and chemical products. — Bernama