BALING, Oct 5 — After the murder of their father, Sabari Baharom, his children are resolved not to forgive the perpetrators.

According to Berita Harian, Sabari’s youngest son, Muhammad Amir Hakimi, 25, said even if they ask for forgiveness, he could not find it in him to forgive.

“I know that my father would not fight back if anything happened to him, and he was even good to that person, but they still did that to him. So, I will never forgive them, even if they apologise, because my father is irreplaceable.”

He said that he hoped that justice would be served and side with his family, and that they would hire a lawyer for the upcoming trial to ensure that the suspects receive penalties equal to the emotional suffering they had endured.

“When the police asked me to identify the suspect before this, I could not even look at him for long because the trauma of remembering who had killed our father, said Amir.

Besides Amir, Sabari also left behind a wife and two daughters.

Police confirmed that Sabari was thrown into the Padang Terap River in Jitra, with his hands bound and mouth taped shut, according to a report published in Harian Metro yesterday.

This information was obtained by the police from the confessions of two local men aged 26 and 38, who were arrested last Friday.