IPOH, Oct 3 — A 34-year-old Nepali man was arrested following the discovery of a newborn baby girl’s body by the river in Larut, Simpang, Taiping, yesterday.

Taiping police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail, confirmed that the arrest came after the Emergency Department of Taiping Hospital reported the case at about 3.32am.

The hospital had earlier treated a Cambodian woman who had just given birth but claimed her baby had died and did not bring the baby with her.

“The suspect led the police to the location where the baby’s body was discarded, near the river.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the baby had just been born and was suspected to have been dumped,” Mohamad Nasir said in a statement today.

Following this, an investigation paper was opened under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which involves the concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body.

If convicted, the penalty provides up to two years of imprisonment, with a fine, or both. — Bernama