KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The father of a 13-year-old student who fell to her death at Kuen Cheng High School here has broken the family’s silence over the incident, posting a heartbreaking message to his late daughter on his Facebook page.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the man also uploaded dozens of photographs of his daughter that showed her growing over the years as well as others of the family.

In the emotional post, the man accepted blame for his daughter’s death, saying he knew she had been facing problems outside of the home.

“Baby, Daddy has not been able to sleep for two days. I am heartbroken! I am not going to pretend any more and I don't want to endure it any more. I am going to cry loudly.

“I really can't hold it back! On the surface, I am very strong, but in fact, Daddy's heart can also be fragile. When I close my eyes, I can only see memories of you! Your smile! I miss you so much!” he wrote in the emotional post.

“You didn't know how to answer this multiple-choice question, why didn't you come home and ask me? If you didn't know how to answer, why didn't you say so? Why did you have to learn from Dad! Dad is wrong! I'm sorry! I love you! Please forgive me!”

The man added that his daughter’s death finally taught him the importance of expressing one’s love openly, but said he wish it did not cost his daughter’s life for him to learn this lesson.

The Kuen Cheng High School yesterday confirmed the death of one of its students due to a fall from the eighth floor of a building on its grounds.

Vernacular newspaper China Press reported that the student had posted a live video before her fall.

Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in a statement yesterday that no criminal element was found in the case, which has been classified as a case of sudden death.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).