KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Kuen Cheng High School in Kuala Lumpur today confirmed the death of one of its students on its grounds.

The school principal’s office issued a statement that immediate emergency measures were taken and that the authorities were notified swiftly following the incident yesterday evening, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

The school said prompt medical treatment failed and the student died and extended its deepest condolences to the student’s family.

“Our counsellors are fully committed to safeguarding the emotional wellbeing of our students and minimising the psychological impact on other students.”

The school also urged the public not to spread unverified information regarding the incident, emphasising the importance of respecting the ongoing investigation.

An official inquiry is currently underway, with the school pledging full cooperation to the authorities.

“We appreciate your understanding,” Kuen Cheng was quoted as saying.

Several other news outlets reported a 13-year-old dormitory student falling from an eighth floor of the school building yesterday and sustained serious injuries before she was pronounced dead by first responders on the scene.

Some cited Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood saying the case has been classified as sudden death, which gave rise to the rumours of a possible suicide.

Vernacular newspaper China Press reported that the student had posted a live video before her fall.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).





