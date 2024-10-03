KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has ordered the immediate suspension from work of officers and policemen who tested positive for drugs during the Op Noda raid at an entertainment centre in Sungai Petani, Kedah, yesterday.

He said that during the raid, two senior officers and 10 junior police officers tested positive for ketamine and amphetamine-type drugs (AMP).

They were among 31 individuals who tested positive for drugs out of the 48 individuals arrested in the raid conducted by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).

“I have instructed the Kedah police chief (Datuk Fisol Salleh) to immediately suspend the police personnel involved.

“We will also take action against their supervisors under Regulation 3C, Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) 1993,” he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said the supervisors concerned would be transferred because they are considered unfit to manage their subordinates.

“We (the police) are assigned to enforce the law and are responsible for ensuring public order. Members of the police force should always act in accordance with the law.

“Let this be a stern warning to all police personnel. You are entrusted to uphold the law but it does not mean you are above the law,” he said.

He said appropriate action according to the law will be taken against those found to have committed any criminal offence.

“We will not keep quiet, nor compromise or protect those who tarnish the image of the police force,” he said. — Bernama