KOTA KINABALU, Oct 2 — The randomly popular Maybank photography spot here has become the subject of a police investigation after a video of a woman posing naked here was found on social media.

A 10-second clip showing the woman lifting up her clothes and posing in front of the signboard was believed to have been posted on a Chinese social media platform, but is now making its rounds through WhatsApp.

Kota Kinabalu police chief assistant commissioner Kasim Muda said that they have opened investigation papers on the video and would look at finding the culprit committing the indecent act.

“We will have to ask for help from the Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission to look into the background of the clip and the person who posted it,” he said when contacted.

They were investigating the case under Section 509 of the Penal Code for obscene acts, which provide for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The spot, along Jalan Gaya in the central business district, first became popular among Chinese tourists who posted on Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, allegedly for the bank’s signboard’s bright background.

It rapidly gained more fame as local businesses, influencers and tourists started buying into the trend.

Internet users have speculated that the person posing in the video was most likely a tourist due to the website’s watermark.

Kasim said that they would try to trace the source of the video and if investigations found the culprit to be a foreigner, action would extend to being barred from leaving or entering the country again.