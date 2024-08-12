KOTA KINABALU, Aug 12 — A peculiar phenomenon has been observed among Chinese tourists in Sabah — many are posing in front of the now-shuttered Maybank on Jalan Pantai in the Gaya Street Area.

Their snaps have been spotted on China’s social media app Xiaohongshu leading to people wondering why that spot in particular.

It seems the answer is pretty straightforward. The Star reported that Kota Kinabalu MP Datuk Chan Foong Hin set out to find the answer and apparently it’s just the eye-catchingly bright yellow Maybank signboard.

Chan even went so far as talking to the tourists. “I couldn’t understand it also,” he told Star, “but they told me that it was because of the bright yellow colour and the location of the signboard at an intersection.”

With the snaps trending on Xiaohongshu, even more China tourists flocked to the site for their own photos.

Chan said, “But whatever it is, it shows that Kota Kinabalu has plenty of resources for tourism and we welcome everyone.