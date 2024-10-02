Finance minister says funds for Kelantan’s water pumps approved ages ago, project delay due to state’s approval for land

KOTA BARU, Oct 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the RM20 million allocation for the purchase of 20 units of water pump in Kelantan, which was announced in May, had long been approved.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said the implementation of the project was delayed due to several problems that cropped up, including the issue of land approval from the state government to build a dirt road for the use of the new pump.

He said that the project also took a long time because the existing water pumps did not reach the surface to allow the water supply to flow into the paddy fields.

“I have discussed with the state government and they have agreed to approve the dirt road. I hope this matter can be expedited as it will be used for the paddy fields and vegetable farms,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the meet-and-greet session with traders at the Siti Khadijah Market here today. Also present was Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Elaborating, Anwar said the issue involving the allocation for the purchase of water pumps is considered settled now that the state government has also stated that approval for the dirt road was given on Sept 18.

“I believe that the ministry and the relevant party can expedite the implementation of this project for the benefit of the people of Kelantan, especially for the agricultural sector in this state,” he said.

Earlier, the media had reported that the Kelantan Padi Farmers Association had asked that the RM20 million promised by the Prime Minister be expedited to help resolve the paddy field drainage issues plaguing more than 7,000 farmers in the state.

Meanwhile, Anwar also spent some time surveying the construction of the Chicha Phase 2 water treatment plant (LRA) and distribution system at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Hor, Jalan Pasir Hor, here.

In his 15-minute visit together with Nik Nazmi, the Prime Minister was also given a briefing on the development of the LRA construction by Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad chief executive officer Zulkiflee Omar.

Anwar was also briefed about the development of the Bukit Chupak LRA and Tanjung Mas LRA projects as well as the project to replace old and damaged pipes in Kota Bharu Utara and Kota Bharu Selatan.



