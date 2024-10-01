KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A woman was severely injured after being involved in an accident involving five cars and two motorcyles at KM257 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading north last night.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Perak operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a call regarding the incident at 10.28pm, after which a team from the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station and Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

He said the accident involved a total of eight victims.

According to him, two victims who sustained minor injuries were given initial treatment and transported to the hospital using the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle.

He said the operation, involving 20 personnel, concluded at 11.49pm.