PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 – Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir today announced that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved plans to hold a Festival of Ideas, designating Putrajaya as ‘The City of Ideas’ annually.

Zamry stated that the major programme will be officially branded under the ministry, with further details to be announced following a Cabinet decision.

“The prime minister agreed to the plan to make the Festival of Ideas, designating Putrajaya as ‘The City of Ideas’ as an annual programme.

"I will announce the details once we receive a decision from the Cabinet. Essentially, we will initiate a programme that aims to stimulate ideas not only at the grassroots level but also at the higher levels,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He added that the initial focus will be on uncovering discoveries within the country that have not previously been revealed to the public.

In addition, he mentioned there will be participation from two countries, specifics of which will be shared later.

“The core idea I want to convey is that we will organise the Festival of Ideas, establishing it as a major annual event. This initiative will encompass the entire area of Putrajaya,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Zamry indicated that the programme is planned to take place in the fourth week of November.