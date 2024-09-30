KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has confirmed that no university students or staff have been found to be involved with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) to date.

In a Bernama report, Deputy Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the government is closely monitoring the situation at all higher education institutions and will take immediate action if any activities related to GISBH involving students or staff are detected.

“Based on the information received, there have been no cases so far, but we are monitoring it. Usually, this matter is presented at the weekly Cabinet meetings, and as of last week, there has been no involvement of university students or staff in GISBH activities.

“At MoHE, we will review this on Wednesday. If there is any information, we will take joint action,” he told reporters after officiating the 3rd Elsevier-MTUN Symposium in conjunction with Academia Day 2024, organised by Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) in Kuantan today.

Mustapha said the ministry is also awaiting the decision of the Conference of Rulers on the GISBH issue before taking further steps to prevent the involvement of students or staff with GISBH.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar previously stated that the decision regarding the GISBH doctrine would be known after obtaining approval from the Conference of Rulers, which is scheduled to convene next month.

The Royal Malaysian Police launched Operation Global (Op Global) on September 11, raiding 20 charitable homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH following allegations of child exploitation and religious abuse.

Since Op Global began, more than 300 individuals, including GISBH’s top management, have been detained, and 572 victims have been successfully rescued.