KOTA BARU, Sept 29 — No Kelantan PAS member is involved with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) or Al-Arqam, said Kelantan PAS Deputy Commissioner Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

Mohamed Fadzli, the deputy menteri besar of Kelantan, said PAS and Al-Arqam are two different entities.

“Yes, I (can) confirm that no PAS member is involved with the two groups,” he told reporters after attending the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 55th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kelantan, Muhammad V.

Mohamed Fadzli said the state government leaves all matters related to GISBH to the authorities for investigation and that action should be taken if it is proven that it violated rules from a religious point of view.

“For now, we are leaving it to the police, MAIK (Kelantan Religious and Malay Customs Council) and JHEAIK (Kelantan State Islamic Religious Affairs Department),” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad when met at the ceremony said there was no need to create a new fatwa related to GISBH unless there were other elements found by the authorities.

He said the fatwa on deviant teachings used by the National Fatwa Council on Aug 5, 1994, to declare al-Arqam deviant, is still relevant and should be adopted if it is proven that the same thing happened in GISBH.

On Sept 11, police launched Op Global and raided 20 charitable organisation homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH amid allegations of child exploitation and religious misconduct.

Since the operation began, over 300 individuals, including some senior management of GISBH, have been arrested, and 572 victims have been rescued in various states nationwide.

GISBH has since denied the allegations of child exploitation and sexual abuse. — Bernama