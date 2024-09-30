KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The efficiency and credibility of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are believed to be capable of resolving investigations related to cases involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

If it is clear that there has been exploitation of women and children, child sexual offences, or human trafficking, action must be taken, he said at the Home Ministry’s Monthly Assembly in Putrajaya today, according to Bernama.

Without sharing the latest updates on the investigation, Saifuddin expressed optimism that PDRM would consider all aspects and conduct investigations based on four laws, namely the Child Act 2001, Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, and the Penal Code.

He said 1,226 officers and personnel, including from PDRM, the Ministry of Health, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the National Registration Department, are involved in the investigation and efforts to address the case.

Op Global, launched to combat child exploitation activities and allegations of religious fanaticism linked to GISBH, has now entered its fourth phase.

Since the first phase of Op Global began earlier this month, over 300 people, including GISBH’s top management, have been detained, 572 victims rescued, and eight individuals charged in court with 33 charges.

In a press conference afterward, Saifuddin said that to date, 80 investigation papers have been opened following the detention of 359 GISBH followers through Op Global across the country.

“So, of the 80 investigation papers opened, the police and all involved agencies will of course take time to complete and finalise (the investigation) before submitting it to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC). Whether prosecutions will be made or not — that’s within the AGC’s jurisdiction,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech at the assembly, Saifuddin said that 80 per cent of the 64,000 units of PDRM housing nationwide are fit for occupation, while another five per cent, with minor repairs, could also become fit for occupancy. These units requiring minor repairs will be prioritised for immediate action.

“Although the allocation is somewhat insufficient to address all issues, especially in high-cost areas such as Kuching, Sarawak, this (quarters) is important, as there (in Kuching), senior police officers, junior police officers, and other personnel are forced to rent, which becomes a burden,” he said.

In Budget 2023, the government announced an allocation of more than RM500 million to maintain the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Family Housing and to refurbish residential quarters and institutions under KDN, including PDRM.