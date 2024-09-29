KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A total of RM18.85 billion has been deposited in the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN), comprising 6.54 million accounts as of Aug 31, 2024, according to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim highlighted the continuous growth of Simpan SSPN deposits, emphasising that this achievement solidifies its status as the premier savings product in the country.

“This year commemorates two decades of Simpan SSPN, a remarkable milestone.

“PTPTN has successfully navigated various challenges to ensure that Simpan SSPN remains relevant and competitive in the savings market,” she said in a statement issued during the launch of SSPN Savings Month (BMS) 2024.

Norliza said the corporation is now targeting RM220 million in deposits for BMS 2024, which runs from Sept 26 to Oct 31, 2024.

“Given the deposit collection performance over the past six years of BMS, I am optimistic that BMS 2024 will achieve exceptional figures for Simpan SSPN,” she said.

She added that the BMS serves as PTPTN’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of saving and establish Simpan SSPN as the preferred savings product within the Malaysian community.

This year marks the seventh iteration of the programme since its inception in 2018.

BMS 2024 features a fantasy theme in conjunction with World Dream Day, celebrated annually on Sept 25, and carries the tagline “Let’s Be Your Child’s Superhero.”

PTPTN said this theme aims to inspire creativity and imagination, encouraging children to explore new knowledge and experiences while highlighting their potential. — Bernama