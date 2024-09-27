SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 27 — Two Malaysian men aged 29 and 30 who are suspected to be involved in a string of robberies in Central Seberang Perai are currently under police custody.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the 29-year-old was arrested in Juru, Bukit Mertajam while the 30-year-old was detained in Ayer Itam on the island.

“With the arrest of both suspects, we have solved six cases of voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery and a motorcycle theft case in Central Seberang Perai,” he said in a press conference this morning.

He said the two suspects were arrested by a team of policemen from the Central Seberang Perai district headquarters at about 12.20am yesterday.

“Among the items seized after the arrests include clothes, two bags, three knives, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and 14 banknotes of various currencies,” he said.

He said the estimated losses faced by victims amounted to about RM12,350.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad show the items said to be recovered from the robbery suspects who have been arrested.

Both suspects were detained following a report lodged in Machang Bubok under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery.

“The first suspect has 25 previous convictions while the second has 14 previous convictions including drug offences,” he said.

He said the men were also screened for drugs and were found to be positive for methamphetamine.

Both men have been remanded for seven days until October 2 to assist in investigations.





