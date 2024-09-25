PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — A one-metre deep sinkhole at the entrance to the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), is suspected to have been caused by a sewage pipe leak.

The Ministry of Works (KKR) announced on its official Facebook page that the sinkhole was detected today at 10am.

It said the road remains passable for all vehicles, although a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) has been implemented by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) in the area.

“Actions taken include site monitoring and inspection, as well as the implementation of the TMP by MAHB. A detailed report will be issued by MAHB once the investigation is complete,” it said.

Additionally, the Public Works Department (JKR) and Roadcare will provide assistance if required by MAHB. — Bernama