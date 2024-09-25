KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — A lorry driver has been sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges linked to the death of TikTok influencer A Rajeswary, better known as Esha, who was found dead in July, reportedly after being bullied online.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the Kuala Lumpur sessions court sentenced B Sathiskumar, 40, after he changed his plea to guilty on two charges during the case mention today.

The court, presided by Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali, ordered Sathiskumar to serve 12 months on each charge concurrently, beginning from the date of his arrest on July 10.

Rajeswary, 29, was found dead at her home in Setapak on July 5, a day after she lodged a police report stating that she had been harassed on TikTok.

Before sentencing, the father of three apologised and admitted his wrongdoing. He expressed remorse, saying, “I am guilty. I won’t do it again. I ask for forgiveness, ma’am (judge).”

Sathiskumar was charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for making obscene remarks on his TikTok account, Dulal Brothers 360, on June 30.

The remarks were read at Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, and the offence carries a punishment of up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, FMT reported.

According to the news report he also faced a second charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code for humiliating Rajeswary’s mother, R Puspa, 56, through the same TikTok account on the same date, time, and place. The charge carries a maximum imprisonment of five years, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Sabri Othman urged the court to impose a prison sentence, citing the severity of the offence and public interest, while defence lawyer Izwan Ishak, representing the National Legal Aid Foundation, appealed for leniency, noting that Sathiskumar earns RM1,200 a month and is the sole provider for his disabled wife and three children.