KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The skeletal remains, believed to be of an infant, were found in the Rawang Bypass area in Rawang, near here, yesterday.

Hulu Selangor police deputy chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said the remains were discovered at about 1pm by a 53-year-old man while searching for old items in the area.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 318 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He appealed to people who might have information on the find to contact the Hulu Selangor Police Headquarters at 03-60641223 or the nearest police station. — Bernama