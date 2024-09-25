KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — National issues that are irrelevant and involving leaders from outside Johor should be resolved at the national level and not brought into the campaign for the Mahkota state by-election.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed concern that such national issues could disrupt the harmony among communities in the state, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

“It took us a long time, even decades, to unite, and this unity can be destroyed overnight,” he said yesterday.

He emphasised that differences of opinion among leaders are normal in a multi-ethnic society like Malaysia.

“As Bangsa Johor, we always prioritise unity. National matters brought up by national leaders should remain national issues.

“Here, we have a clear vision and direction for developing the state, Mahkota, and the district of Kluang,” he added.

“I see certain irresponsible leaders, including those from Selangor, coming to Johor to stir up discord among the people here.

“In Johor, we have a good working relationship with our colleagues from the opposition. Johor is the only state with an Opposition,” he said.

Last week, Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali reportedly challenged Onn Hafiz to announce the formation of a unity government in the state if BN wins the Mahkota by-election.

Azmin suggested that Onn Hafiz should be open and fair on the matter, as there is still no unity government in Johor, despite support from other component parties.