JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 25 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) busted a street begging syndicate involving disabled individuals with the arrest of four Chinese nationals during an operation here on Monday and yesterday.

State JIM director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said that the men, aged between 36 and 67, were apprehended in separate operations and are believed to have been begging in night markets and various premises around the city.

He explained that the action was taken following public information and three weeks of intelligence gathering on the activities of foreign nationals classified as persons with disabilities (PwD), who were allegedly begging in strategic locations to survive.

“This activity appears to be organised in groups, and they frequently move around, likely arranged by a syndicate. During the operation, there was an attempt to flee to Ipoh, Perak, by bus from a terminal.

“It was found that they could earn up to RM10,000 a month,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that Malaysians’ generosity has made them more aggressive in approaching the public in night markets or various establishments.

“We also seized cash amounting to RM9,000 during the operation and the cases are being investigated under Section 6(1)© and Section 15(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155),” he said.

In a separate statement, Mohd Rusdi said that 45 foreign nationals were detained during operations codenamed Op Mahir, Op Dandan, Op Belanja, and Op Selera in Taman Daya at 1 pm yesterday.

He said police arrested 22 Bangladeshi men, 15 men and five women from Myanmar, as well as one Indian man, one Vietnamese woman, and one Indonesian woman, all aged between 19 and 44.

“They are believed to have committed offences under Regulations 17(b) and 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, and Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

“A Myanmar man, who was a caretaker at an unlicensed restaurant, was arrested under Section 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155),” he added. — Bernama