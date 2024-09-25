KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, just shy of his 100th birthday, has proven that age is just a number.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the 99-year-old is seen hitting speeds of 154km/h behind the wheel at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), according to a report published in Malaysiakini today.

The three-minute video begins with Dr Mahathir in the passenger seat of an Audi Q5 SUV, driven by SIC’s non-executive chairperson Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya.

But by the end of the clip, the nonagenarian takes over the driver’s seat, showcasing his driving skills as he navigates the track at high speeds.

As Azman tackled the circuit’s twists and turns earlier, he asked Dr Mahathir about the inspiration behind building the internationally renowned track.

“We don’t have many tourist attractions, and having a race would stimulate tourists and visitors from foreign countries to come over,” explained Mahathir. “Also, we need to entertain the people. They want to see something real, not just on TV.”

Dr Mahathir, who inaugurated the Sepang circuit in 1999, said the goal was to make Malaysia the first developing country to host Formula One races, which was a proud achievement for the nation.

He added that the decision to build the circuit in Sepang was due to the ample land available, as it was located close to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Because we have land... For the airport (KLIA), we acquired 25,000 acres. So there is room (for the circuit) and it is not too far (from the airport which was constructed later).”

Azman also noted that the track’s strategic location has made it a favourite among international races such as Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and Ferrari Challenge.

This isn’t the first time Dr Mahathir has made waves in the automotive world.

In August, he was praised online and dubbed the “99-year-old car guy” for test-driving the new Proton S70, showcasing his enduring passion for cars.