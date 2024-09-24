KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Nearly two weeks after the police launched Op Global, the parents of the 572 children and teenagers rescued from a charity home linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) have yet to come forward to claim their children.

The parents are believed to be avoiding this to prevent the exposure of their tactic of presenting the charity home as an orphanage to solicit donations, when in fact, the children are the offspring of members of the organisation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed this during a press conference yesterday, stating that this constituted an offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

Adding to the distress, some parents, who were arrested, denied that the children rescued were their own. In some cases, police interrogations revealed that children, especially those under 12, claimed they did not even know who their parents were.

Currently, the rescued children have been placed in 11 safe houses by the Social Welfare Department (JKM). The Ministry of Education (MOE) is also initiating an educational programme for over 300 of the rescued children, beginning October 1.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the programme, using a special module, would involve a first phase lasting two months, with phase two to be implemented if required.

In the fourth phase of the investigation launched last Saturday, police discovered that GISBH members continued to practice the “Aurad Muhammadiyah”, a ritual associated with the Al-Arqam group, which was banned in 1994. Pamphlets and related books were found on GISBH premises and have been handed over to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) for further action.

Razarudin said that the investigation into the organisation was now being pursued under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

As of last Saturday (September 21), 153 GISBH-related bank accounts have been frozen, totalling RM882,795, and 38 vehicles worth approximately RM3.94 million, along with 14 properties under investigation, have been seized as part of Op Global.

The freezing of assets was conducted under Section 44(1) of AMLATFPUAA, with seizures under Section 45(2) of the same Act.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the ruling on GISBH’s doctrine would be announced after it receives the consent of the Conference of Rulers, which will meet in October.

Mohd Na’im said before the decision is made, the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), chaired by Datuk Nooh Gadot, along with all state muftis, would hold meetings to discuss the matter from tomorrow until September 26. — Bernama