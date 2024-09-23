IPOH, Sept 23 — The last day of school holiday yesterday, meant for productive activities, turned into a harsh lesson for 69 students who were among 136 individuals detained by police during Op Samseng for illegal street racing on Jalan Klebang Ria yesterday evening.

The operation, led by the Royal Malaysian Police (Perak contingent), was headed by the Criminal Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department chief, which involved the Department of Environment and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), began at 6.30pm and continued until the early hours of this morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said 130 men and six women, aged between 12 and 45, were arrested for illegal street racing and for watching the races.

“We acted on public complaints after receiving reports of disturbances and traffic violations in the Klebang area.

“The suspects were detained under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act, and they are in custody for further investigation,” he said at a press conference after the operation at Kampung Tawas Police Station early this morning.

Azizi stated that two detainees, who were not students, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police issued 168 summonses for various violations, with the most common being riding without a license (40), no side mirrors (29), and improper vehicle registration numbers (22). A total of 20 motorcycles were also seized.

He noted a troubling trend where spectators of illegal street races brought along their families, including children, contributing to public disturbances.

“Most of those detained were spectators, some as young as 12. Initially, they may just watch, but there’s a chance they might eventually participate in these illegal races.

“We want to remind everyone that the police closely monitor all roads in Perak. I am displeased by the behaviour of these reckless riders who disregard traffic laws. I urge them to reflect on their actions,” he said.

Azizi added that during the operation, a police corporal sustained minor injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a rider. — Bernama