KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The number of flood victims in Kedah has risen to 8,898 people from 2,871 families as of 8am today, up from 8,066 people reported last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal report, all evacuees are currently housed at 44 temporary relief centres across five districts.

Kota Setar recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 5,099, followed by Pendang (1,487), Kubang Pasu (1,382), Pokok Sena (783) and Bandar Baharu (147).

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Infobanjir portal reported that four rivers in Kedah are at the danger level, namely Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Kubang Pasu, Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and at Jambatan TAR, and Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya, Kota Setar.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that 28 people are still sheltering at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak, Kerian, which has been opened since Friday after Kampung Matang Tengah was flooded.

The department also said that the Bukit Merah Reservoir in Kerian has reached a warning level, with the water rising to 9.09 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several districts, including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Manjung, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar, from this morning until tonight. — Bernama