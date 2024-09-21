ALOR SETAR, Sept 21 — The Kedah Police will take action against individuals who go to flood-affected areas just to make social media content.

State police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the public should express sympathy for flood victims instead of taking advantage of their misery to gain views and ratings.

“Creating content that assists enforcement authorities, such as providing information related to the flood disaster, is acceptable. However, making videos solely to boost ratings is not permitted.

“If we detect anyone conducting a live broadcast from a dangerous area, we will stop it and take necessary action,” he told reporters when met at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Hijau in Pokok Sena yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on the actions of some flood victims who left their relief centres just to make content for their social media accounts in flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Fisol said he had instructed police personnel in all districts affected by the flood to conduct regular patrols to prevent any criminal activities, including burglaries and theft at flood victims’ homes.

In another development, he said the police the police are examining the possibility of negligence in the case of a two-year-old girl who was found drowned in a monsoon drain in Lorong Seri yesterday.

“We will summon the child’s family for further investigation and the results of the autopsy conducted earlier revealed that the victim died due to drowning,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Nur Aisha Misya Afifah Abdul Fattah was found drowned in a drain by villagers at 8 pm. — Bernama