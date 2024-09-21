KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 21 — Terengganu will only issue a fatwa (edict), declaring the teachings of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) as deviant, if clear evidence is presented.

State Mufti Datuk Dr Mohamad Sabri Harun said that any decision on the matter would follow the procedures set by the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

“MKI will first decide if a teaching is deviant. Only then will the Terengganu Fatwa Committee issue a fatwa, based on that decision.

“As of now, there have been no complaints regarding the teachings of GISBH in Terengganu. Should a complaint arise, we will await the MKI’s decision, and only after substantial and clear evidence is provided, will we declare the teachings of GISBH as deviant,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Mohamad Sabri emphasised that despite the absence of reports in Terengganu, the GISBH movement is being taken seriously, and cooperation from all parties is essential in addressing the issue.

Earlier yesterday, the Perlis Fatwa Committee declared that GISBH’s teachings contain deviant elements, especially regarding their spiritual beliefs.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin explained that GISBH’s beliefs are a continuation of the al-Arqam teachings, which were previously declared deviant. — Bernama