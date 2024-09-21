SEOUL, Sept 21 — South Korean entertainment company HYBE recently splurged RM106 million to acquire 51% stake in a mystery company on August 1.

The move sparked conversations online, especially in the Kpop community.

And has now been revealed that the outfit is a US-based public relations agency.

HYBE’s semi-annual report revealed The Agency Group PR LLC (TAG PR), a Santa Monica-based non-listed company, has been added to the list of its subsidiaries to “strengthen the public relations resources of HYBE America.”

The takeover has however raised concerns, according to Koreaboo.

TAG PR was involved involvement in the infamous libel case between Johnny Depp and former wife and actress Amber Heard in 2022.

Its president Melissa Nathan who is listed as one of its two managers, was Depp’s PR representative during the Depp vs. Heard trial and was also recently in the headlines after actor Justin Baldoni hired her for crisis PR management in his rift with actress Blake Lively.

Nathan’s other controversial clients include Drake and YouTuber Logan Paul.

This has alarmed Kpop fans with many voicing their suspicions over the need for the acquisition.

let’s think for a second as to why they would need this specific pr firm https://t.co/uEKlMGoqCh — moni⁷ (@yoongisbatman) September 17, 2024

Hybe is definitely guilty of something bro .... https://t.co/e93G7Xrz8Y — MILKOO (@milkoo111) September 17, 2024

?????that firm has a track record of representing questionable people after the depp trial. this is extremely alarming, disturbing, and I genuinely do NOT care about the business aspect of this acquisition bc everyone knows DAMN WELL what this means. who is hybe protecting? https://t.co/6JT0qsYf7S — a (@stillwithjin) September 17, 2024

Hybe is guilty of really heinous crimes and you can’t convince me otherwise. https://t.co/QO5XPxHnSh — Sofi (@resinthunder) September 17, 2024

HYBE’s acquisition of TAG PR adds on to the long list of controversies the corporation has been hit with over the past few months, from its feud with subsidiary ADOR's former CEO Min Hee-jin, controversies involving top executives of the company such as Scooter Braun, Park Ji Won, Bang Si Hyuk, Nu Kim, and David Bolno, as well the health crisis of multiple idols under the company.