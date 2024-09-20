KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Students voting in the Mahkota state by-election will be allowed to register late at their respective public universities until September 29.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zamry Abd Kadir announced that this measure follows discussions with 12 public universities aimed at facilitating new students in fulfilling their voting responsibilities.

“The Ministry of Higher Education realises that voting day for the Mahkota state by-election is set for September 28, 2024.

“In respect of the voting rights protected by the Constitution, the Higher Education Ministry will allow new students who are voting to register late at their respective public universities,” he said in a statement today.

The Mahkota state by-election will see candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) facing off on September 28. Early voting will fall on September 24.

The election was called following the death of incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on August 2.