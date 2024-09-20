KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) today confirmed the recent incident involving two Malaysian Battalion 850-11 (Malbatt 850-11) vehicles which were attacked by civilians in Lebanon and captured in a viral video.

According to the ATM statement, it said the altercation occurred on September 18, 2024, at approximately 11.32pm Malaysian time while the troops were returning to Marakah Camp after completing a mission at Shama Camp, Unifil headquarters.

“Two Fitted for Radio (FFR) vehicles were involved in the incident as they navigated through an unusual traffic jam on the Tes Road-Burj Al Qibli route in Tyre,” it said.

“At the time, civilians were managing traffic due to the influx of ambulances and fire trucks.

“Suddenly, a group of nearly 30 civilians attempted to stop the Malbatt vehicles, resorting to throwing rocks and puncturing tyres with sharp objects.

“To prevent further escalation, the movement commander instructed the vehicles to pull over safely and remain inside while awaiting assistance,” the statement said.

ALERT UNITED NATIONS INTERIM FORCES IN LEBANON ( UNIFIL ) was attacked by Lebanese civilians using rock causing a significant damage to the UN vehicles especially tyres. Upon closer look , the UN vehicles is a Malaysian made Cendana Auto FFR Vehicles. pic.twitter.com/8KTY9adsIf September 18, 2024

The Lebanon Armed Forces (LAF) responded promptly, arriving at the scene to control the situation. They also coordinated a loader to facilitate the safe return of the vehicles and personnel back to Marakah Camp.

“All members of Malbatt 850-11 and their vehicles arrived safely at the camp by 1.39am Malaysian time.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the officers and personnel; however, both vehicles sustained some damage.”

The ATM emphasised that Malbatt 850-11 would continue its routine assignments as mandated by Unifil.

They urged the public to refrain from speculating on the incident.