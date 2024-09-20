GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — The road leading to the Penang Botanic Gardens will be partially closed for the construction of the Penang Hill cable car project from October 15 to June 30, 2026.

Penang infrastructure committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari today said the recreational park is still open to public but visitors will need to park at designated car parks between 750 metres and 1km away and walk in.

He advised visitors not to park by the road side but to park at the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple (Waterfall Hilltop Temple) car park, Youth Park car park and the Nattukkottai Chattier Temple car park starting October 15.

“Due to limited parking availability, visitors are encouraged to carpool or use public transportation,” he said.

Map of the partial closure of the Jalan Kebun Bunga. — Map courtesy of Penang Hill Corporation

The partial closure will start from the intersection of Jalan Kebun Bunga and Lorong Air Terjun, before Park Avenue apartment.

He said there will be traffic controllers stationed at the intersection and also in front of the Penang Botanic Gardens Department’s office to direct traffic.

“Only authorised vehicles and residents will have access to the road,” he said.

During the construction period, heavy construction vehicles will be using the Jalan Kebun Bunga and Jeep Track during non-peak hours on weekdays from 10am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 4pm, he said.

Map of the closure of a section of Viaduct Road. — Map courtesy of Penang Hill Corporation

Meanwhile, a section of the Viaduct Road near Bypath J which connects to the Jeep Track at KM3.8 will also be closed under Phase Two of the construction.

The section leads to the proposed Turn Station and pylon sites so hill residents who require access to the Viaduct Road are advised to use alternate routes, namely Jalan Tuanku Yahya Petra (Summit Road) or Upper Tunnel Road.

The Penang Hill cable car project is being built in partnership between Penang Hill Corporation and Hartasuma Sdn Bhd through a public private partnership with Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbHfor, an Austria-based ropeway market leader providing the cable car system.